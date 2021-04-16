Former White House press secretary, Fox News anchor to deliver Grove City College Commencement address

The ceremonies will be held in-person and on campus

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Former White House Press Secretary Dana Perino will address graduates during Grove City College’s 2021 and 2020 Commencement ceremonies.

“Grove City College is delighted to announce a commencement speaker of Ms. Perino’s talent, commitment and integrity,” said College President Paul J. McNulty.

Perino became the first Republican woman to be named White House press secretary in 2007 when President George W. Bush selected her for the position, which she held until the end of the Bush administration.

She currently co-anchors Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer & Dana Perino” and is a co-host of “The Five.”

As a No. 1 New York Times best-selling author, Perino also provides commentary and appears weekly on other Fox programs. She is especially committed to the work of mentoring young women.

“Dana has enjoyed remarkable and well-deserved success at Fox News. She is a role model for engaging constructively in public discourse at a time when winsome and principled voices are desperately needed. Since serving together in the Bush administration, I have admired her integrity, professionalism and work ethic,” McNulty said.

Commencement for the graduating class of 2021 will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15 on Grove City College’s Quad, rain or shine.

A special Commencement ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. to confer formally degrees on members of the Class of 2020, fulfilling the college’s promise to honor those graduates whose ceremony was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

Both ceremonies will be live-streamed at gcc.edu/livestream.