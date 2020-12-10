Former Western Reserve football coach facing drug charge for incident at school

The charge stems from an incident in January in which he was accused of smoking an electronic cigarette filled with THC in a staff bathroom

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WYTV) – Former Western Reserve football coach Andy Hake received a citation for a drug abuse — marijuana charge.

Coworkers complained a staff bathroom smelled like marijuana, and Hake was spotted walking out of the bathroom. When Hake was confronted, he admitted to using a vape pen to smoke THC in the bathroom before teaching and supervising students, according to a disciplinary letter from the school district.

Hake will receive a court date for his arraignment on the charge.