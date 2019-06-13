Former Warren teacher convicted in student sex assault granted early release

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A former teacher convicted of having sexual contact with a student was granted early release from jail.

A Trumbull County judge Thursday agreed to release Eric Kline on several conditions.

He will serve five years probation and have to register as a sex offender. He will have to report daily to the probation officer until he is employed and then at scheduled times after that.

The judge ordered Kline to write two letters of apology to the victim and witnesses for “lying on the stand.” Those letters must be no less than 250 words each.

Kline was originally sentenced to 18 months in prison. He was convicted of sexual battery in October for having sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl in a classroom at Warren G. Harding High School and communicating with her online.

He was scheduled to be released in April of next year.