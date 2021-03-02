Former Warren police officer learns sentence for lying about shooting

Noah Linnen made up a story, claiming a black man shot at him, and staged the scene to make it look like there was a robbery attempt

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A former Warren police officer who was convicted of lying about a shooting was sentenced to nine months in prison Tuesday.

Noah Linnen will serve his time in the Lorain Correctional Institution and must pay a $10,000 fine for restitution.

Linnen pleaded guilty in October to felony charges of tampering with evidence, inducing panic and disrupting public service.

Linnen was fired in January and faced felony charges after an investigation of a shooting that he reported earlier that month in Howland Township.

Prosecutors said on January 13, Linnen used his police-issued radio to report that an unidentified Black man in a dark-colored SUV shot at him. Roughly 60 officers responded to the scene, prompting traffic stops and even law enforcement surrounding a house in an attempt to find the culprit.

During the course of the investigation, Linnen changed his story several times and finally admitted to making it up to cover him accidentally firing his duty weapon.

In Linnen’s termination letter, Warren Police Chief Eric Merkel wrote Linnen confessed to Howland police that his original claim was fabricated and the scene was staged to mimic an armed robbery attempt and shooting.

Tuesday in court, Linnen said he was “deeply ashamed” of his actions and said he had a “mental breakdown” that day.