WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Warren police officer was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury.

Jeffrey Hoolihan was indicted on two counts of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business and OVI.

The charges stem from a July incident with Niles police. Investigators say officers were alerted that Hoolihan wanted to “take on the whole neighborhood” and that he took off in his truck with a gun, according to 911 calls at the time.

Police say Hoolihan led them on a short chase and they had to use spike strips to stop him. Officers say Hoolihan did not comply with several commands and he was shot twice with bean bag rounds.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 26.