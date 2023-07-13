NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Warren Police Officer Jeffrey Hoolihan found himself in court before a judge charged with felony inducing panic. All stemming from a run-in with Niles Police Friday night.

911 Caller: “My boyfriend is drunk, and he is trying to take on the whole neighborhood.”

Police say Hoolihan’s girlfriend told officers he had a gun as he got in his truck and took off.

Leading officers on a short chase.

“They were able to deploy spike strips into the tires of the car. He pulled back around to the house,” said Capt. John Marshall.

Officers can be heard in police body camera video asking Hoolihan to get out of the truck.

Officer: “Step out and talk to us, please”

According to a police report, Hoolihan told officers to shoot him.

Officer: “You’d put that on another policeman to do that?”

Hoolihan: “I don’t care.”

Officer: “You know how wrong that is, Jeff?”

Hoolihan: “I know.”

Officer: “That’s something I can’t live with the rest of my life.”

In the video, you can hear police tell Hoolihan to drop the gun several times after getting out of the truck.

Officer: “Put the gun down!”

Officer: “Put the gun down!”

Officer: “Now!”

Police say after failing to comply, Hollihan was shot twice with bean bag rounds.

“They did exactly what they should have done from start to finish and for the sake of his benefit. He should be happy that we had access to the less lethal implements because had we not, there may have been a very different outcome,” Marshall said.

Hoolihan was arrested and taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

He remains out of jail after posting $5,000 bond.

When asked about the incident as he was leaving court Thursday, Hoolihan said, “I don’t want to talk about it right now.”

Hoolihan waived his right to a preliminary hearing in court. His case has been bound over to the Trumbull County grand jury.