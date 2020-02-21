Former Warren hospital worker pleads guilty to charges in sex-assault case

Prosecutors say while Brown worked as a transporter, he exposed himself to one patient and inappropriately touched another

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A former employee of St. Joseph Warren Hospital pleaded guilty to charges in his sex-assault case.

Michael Brown, Jr. entered his plea Friday to 12 charges, including sexual battery, voyeurism, gross sexual imposition and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

Prosecutors say while Brown worked as a transporter, moving patients around the hospital, he exposed himself to one patient and inappropriately touched another.

As the public learned about the charges against Brown, more victims came forward with sex-assault allegations. One of those victims is a child.

Brown will be sentenced at a later date, after a pre-sentencing investigation is completed.