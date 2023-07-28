YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Valley official charged with having a sexual relationship with a Poland high school student is asking for his trial to be moved.

Attorney John Juhasz, who is representing Steve Kent, filed a motion Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court asking Judge John Durkin for a change of venue.

Kent is a former Poland school resource officer and Austintown Township trustee. He was indicted in April 2022 for having an inappropriate relationship with a student. He is facing a charge of sexual battery.

In the motion, Juhasz cited pretrial publicity surrounding the case and community social media posts that he claims make it impossible to seat a fair and impartial jury. He specifically mentions a drive-thru petition signing campaign to remove Kent as trustee and internet and social media posts “treating him as if he were guilty,” which impacts his constitutional right to the presumption of innocence, the motion read.

Juhasz even draws loose comparisons to the media circus surrounding the infamous Sam Shepperd case of a doctor who was convicted of his wife’s death only to be exonerated nearly ten years later. Extensive and prolonged media coverage was blamed as part of the reason for his conviction.

Juhasz states that “these days the public’s comments, widely read just as in the media coverage itself, can be brutal.” The motion specifically lists news articles with headlines of the charges against Kent and community posts calling him a “clown,” and “this man knowingly put himself and a minor child in a position most would call sickening.”

The pool of prospective jurors has been “tainted, ” “poisoned even,” the motion read.

Also filed with the motion for change of venue, Juhasz is asking that the jury in the case be questioned individually and sequestered from others so as not to be tainted by another juror’s response, stating that “this relief is necessary to ensure that the Defendant is afforded a fair trial by an impartial jury.”

A date for a decision on the motions was not listed in online court records. Kent’s jury trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 7. The court has scheduled five days to hear the case.