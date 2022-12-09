Courtesy: U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — We first told you about a former United States Attorney Mark Bennett, who is facing possible disbarment and other law license sanctions, back in September.

According to a disciplinary report, Bennett is accused of sexually harassing an intern who eventually came to the U.S. Attorney’s Youngstown office to escape his advances.

On Monday, the disciplinary board approved an agreement that would settle on a “fully stayed” six-month license suspension.

Bennett’s license would only be suspended if Bennett engaged in more inappropriate conduct. However, as of Thursday, the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct of the Ohio Supreme Court rejected that agreement.

First News spoke briefly with Bennett’s attorney, Richard Koblentz, who said he thinks the offer was rejected because the disciplinary council wants Bennett to appear before it.

Bennett has a hearing scheduled in February before the BPC.