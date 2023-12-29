YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former assistant U.S. attorney received a two-year fully stayed suspension Friday from the Supreme Court of Ohio. It comes for sexually harassing a former intern for the Northern Ohio District Office.

In a 4 to 2 decision, the Supreme Court suspended Mark S. Bennett from practicing law.

As part of the conditions of his suspension, Bennett must continue to receive mental health counseling and not commit further misconduct.

He resigned from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in 2020 after an investigation found he violated the Department of Justice’s sexual harassment policy.