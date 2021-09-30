Former Trumbull County teacher enters plea in student sex crime case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Southington teacher and athletic director pleaded guilty Thursday to sex charges involving a former student.

Craig Lefkowitz, 51, pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual battery and one count of compelling prostitution.

He was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury in May 2021 following an investigation by the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.

He is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student 15 years ago. Prosecutors say he gave the student money and gifts in return for sex acts. They say the conduct occurred over several years.

Lefkowitz was immediately booked into the Trumbull County Jail Thursday pending a presentence investigation. His attorney argued for bond instead but that was denied.

Once sentenced, Lefkowitz will have to register as a Tier 3 sex offender.