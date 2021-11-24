Former Toys R Us building in Boardman sold

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Platz Realty Group announced on Wednesday that the former Toys R Us building in Boardman has been sold.

A Platz official would not say who bought the building, only that it’s a national tool company the Boardman area will be excited about.

In August, we reported that Harbor Freight Tools was looking for a manager for a store with the same address as the former Toys R Us on Route 224.

Boardman zoning officials at the time also said Harbor Freight had inquired about the property and planned to open the store in January 2022.