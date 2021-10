WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former teacher pleaded guilty to sexual battery after accusations that she had sex with at least two 16-year-old students at a hotel in Trumbull County.

Christina Sosbe entered her plea in Judge Peter Kontos’s courtroom on Monday. She will be sentenced at a later date.

Sosbe was a teacher for a Mahoning County program that was housed at the Choffin Career and Technical Center in Youngstown at the time of the crime.

Sosbe lived in Salem but has since moved from the area.