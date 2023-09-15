CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- A former Mahoning County Sheriff’s Deputy found himself on the other side of the law Friday.

John DeMart appeared in Mahoning County Court with his lawyer. The 65-year-old retired Mahoning County Sheriff’s Deputy faces more than half a dozen counts of theft and telecommunications fraud for allegedly stealing greens fees from people paying to play at Kensington Golf Club…

“they picked up on a bunch of questionable practices that this individual was doing,” said Sheriff Jerry Greene.

Greene said surveillance videos showed DeMart was working in the Pro Shop at the time and was pocketing some of the cash golfers had paid. Investigators say he stole at least $200 that day.

“He was able to go to the computer system and alter reservations or tee times and make it look as if golfers had not gone out on the course,” Greene said.

DeMart left the Department in 2007 on a medical disability. Since then, he’s been arrested and convicted at least twice. Greene said that while investigations against former employees may be unpleasant it had to be done.

“We make no bones about going after our own when they’re in the wrong,” Greene said.

DeMart is free on a $10,000 bond. He’s due back in court next month.