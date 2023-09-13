PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A former Sharon resident pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking charges.

Alphonse Johnson, 41, pleaded guilty to trafficking fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan announced Tuesday.

Johnson conspired to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, 100 grams or more of heroin, and quantities of cocaine, cocaine base and methamphetamine, between June 2020 and June 2021, according to prosecutors. Johnson also had cocaine, cocaine base and methamphetamine to distribute on April 20, 2021, prosecutors said.

Sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. January 3, 2024.

Johnson faces at least five to 60 years in prison and a fine of up to $6 million.