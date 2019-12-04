Former Sen. Joe Schiavoni announces bid for Mahoning County Court judge

(WYTV) – Former Ohio Senator Joe Schiavoni has announced he’s running for Mahoning County Court judge.

The information comes from a press release sent late Tuesday night.

In the release, Schiavoni leaves a message for readers:

I’ve spent my entire career fighting for the Valley, as a lawyer fighting for injured workers, and as Minority Leader in the Ohio Senate. As your next Mahoning County Judge, I will bring that same sense of justice to the bench. I’ll make sure the system works for everyone.

In the coming days, we’ll be rolling out different ways to get involved. I hope you’ll join our team.

Thank you so much for your support. It means the world to me to know you have my back.

Let’s go stand up for fairness and justice in the Valley.

– Joe Schiavoni