Local News

Former Sebring judge sentenced to jail

Diane Vettori will now serve jail time

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 12:15 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 06:56 PM EDT

Former Sebring judge sentenced to jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A former local judge and lawyer is facing another round of punishment.

Diane Vettori was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing between $100,000 and $300,000 from a dead client’s home in Boardman.

Vettori already went through probate court where she was ordered to pay back $209,000.

The attorney served as judge of the Mahoning County Area Court from 2002 until charges were filed against her.

She was suspended from the seat after criminal charges were filed.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss