Former Sebring judge sentenced to jail
Diane Vettori will now serve jail time
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A former local judge and lawyer is facing another round of punishment.
Diane Vettori was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing between $100,000 and $300,000 from a dead client’s home in Boardman.
Vettori already went through probate court where she was ordered to pay back $209,000.
The attorney served as judge of the Mahoning County Area Court from 2002 until charges were filed against her.
She was suspended from the seat after criminal charges were filed.
