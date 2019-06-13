Former Sebring judge sentenced to jail Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved Video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A former local judge and lawyer is facing another round of punishment.

Diane Vettori was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing between $100,000 and $300,000 from a dead client’s home in Boardman.

Vettori already went through probate court where she was ordered to pay back $209,000.

The attorney served as judge of the Mahoning County Area Court from 2002 until charges were filed against her.

She was suspended from the seat after criminal charges were filed.