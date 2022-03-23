WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- A former Warren Harding coach is free on bond Wednesday morning after pleading not guilty to an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Talayshah Harris is facing charges from an incident that allegedly happened during the 2021 school year.

Superintendent Steve Chiaro confirmed the allegation was reported two weeks ago. Chiaro said Harris is not a current employee and only served in the capacity of a supplemental athletic coaching contract.

Harris is facing charges of sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

She’s expected back in court on April 15.