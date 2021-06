SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer County’s Community Food Warehouse Summer Bus will make its maiden journey Monday.

The bus used to be used as a school bus, but now it’s used for the Myron’s Meal Mobile program to serve hot meals to those in need.

Throughout the summer, it will travel to five sites to pass out meals.

On Monday, it will be at the parking lot of Musser Elementary School in Sharon. The first meal will be handed out at noon.