YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A building that once served elementary school children on Youngstown’s East Side has been demolished.

All that’s left of the four-room annex building of the former Sacred Heart School is the concrete pad where it once stood.

The annex was built in the late 1950s to support the baby boom generation. Cracks in the foundation and roof made it unsafe. The school closed in 1983.

The original 100-year-old school building remains and is still used for various parish events.