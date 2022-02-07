Former publisher of Youngstown Vindicator dies at 92

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Valley icon in journalism passed away on Friday.
Betty Brown Jagnow, the former publisher of the Youngstown Vindicator and former president of WFMJ died of heart failure.
Jagnow was the publisher of the Vindicator for 38 years and saw the newspaper through its closing on August 31, 2019.
Former Vindicator managing editor Mark Sweetwood said that Jagnow was “Youngstown smart” and was very determined.
Mrs. Jagnow was truly a Youngstown original. She embodied so much of what we associate with Youngstown Smart, determined with a bit of a chip on her shoulder. She strove to publish a fiercely independent local newspaper, and Youngstown and the Valley are better for her efforts. Godspeed, Mrs. J.Mark Sweetwood, former managing editor of the Vindicator