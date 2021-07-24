Former professional basketball player brings basketball camp to Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The DreDay Foundation 32 brought their basketball camp to the Youngstown YMCA on Saturday.

Former professional basketball player D’Aundray Brown co-founded the foundation. The basketball program has helped over 1,100 kids in the past seven years.

Saturday marked their second of three camps this summer.

“Gets them out of the house, gets them going with some physical activity, some fitness and obviously, some basketball,” Brown said.

Basketball isn’t the only thing kids do at the camp – the morning starts with homework, helping kids learn about responsibility. Brown said camps like these from his childhood impacted how he runs his camps.

“To walk in a gym and see somebody way taller than you, someone you might look up to, it’s just a blessing and it means a lot,” Brown said.

Brown also played in Youngstown’s Respect Basketball League. His off the court efforts with DreDay earned him the league’s Dedication Award.

“I know the importance of having basketball camps and what it meant for me and my life, and where the sport has taken me. So, just my opportunity for me and my family to give back to the youth,” Brown said.