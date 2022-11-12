CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Toy collectors from across the country visited the Canfield Fairgrounds on Saturday for the Super Toy Events expo.

Legendary pro wrestler, actor and former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura visited the expo for a meet-and-greet.

He took his time signing autographs and speaking with fans. Ventura made appearances in the movies “Predator,” “The Running Man” and “Major League II.”

There were a wide variety of new and vintage toys and comic books. Vendors from West Virginia, Indiana and Maryland set up shop.

“If you’re looking for new toys, vintage toys, comic books, video games — you name it, it’s here,” said Super Toy events promoter Corey Ward.

“The vendors are all different, no one has like the exact same thing and it’s great,” said vendors Riley Rivera and Patrick Lane.

The next toy expo will be in April and will be followed by the Youngstown Comic Con in July.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.