Former post office in Mineral Ridge gets second chance as American-style restaurant

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WYTV) – A former post office is getting new life in Mineral Ridge.

It has been changed into the Post Office Pub American Bar & Grill.

The menu is full of sandwiches, burgers, salads, pasta, fish and chicken.

The interior is sharp with booths, tables and high top seating.

You’ll see plenty of references to the old post office through pictures.

“Another one of the owners, his wife went to the historical society and went through a lot of post office pictures and old pictures of the community. We took a lot of the heritage of Weathersfield and Mineral Ridge and brought it into the building,” said co-owner Aaron Wallace.

The original post office was built in 1950. The branch closed nine years ago.

Wallace and co-owners Jason Sylak and Jim Hulett are holding an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new business Friday morning.

It’s located at 3821 Main Street.