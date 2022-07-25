AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — At the beginning of Austintown’s trustees meeting Monday, Steve Kent made a quick motion to change chairperson, giving up his position leading the board.

“If Mr. Kent does not want to remove his seat position, we cannot do anything about that. We are all elected officials. We cannot fire one of us if we’re not hired like policemen or a firemen,” said Monica Deavers, trustee, at the meeting. “We cannot do anything. We are all equal. We were all elected officials, so we can not do anything about that. The only thing we could do is change chairs.”

Following a unanimous vote, Deavers will now serve in the role, trading seats with Kent after the vote passed.

“Hopefully that will help relieve some of the tension and let people know that we are concerned. And we did the only thing we can do — move chairs,” said Deavers.

The change comes as details continue to come to light about the criminal charges and civil lawsuit Kent is facing. The lawsuit centers on Kent’s time working as a school resource officer at Poland Seminary High School from 2013 to 2021.

He also faces three counts of sexual battery, as well as tampering with evidence.

Trustees previously released a statement that the charges against Kent are “absolutely disgusting and disturbing.”