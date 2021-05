This is the third time the realty group has sold the property since 2002

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The former Pizza Hut property in Boardman has been sold.

Platz Realty Group sold 8535 South Ave. for $600,000.

The old Pizza Hut is 2,867 square feet on 1.45 acres.

This is the third time the realty group has sold the property since 2002.

In their release, the Platz Realty Group did not say who bought the property or what their plans are with it.