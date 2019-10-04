Former owner of Braking Point in Austintown pleads guilty in fraud case

Ryan Sheridan's sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 23, 2020

(WYTV) – The former owner of a drug treatment center in Austintown has pleaded guilty to several charges in a fraud case surrounding the center.

Ryan Sheridan entered a guilty plea on Friday, without a plea agreement.

His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 23, 2020.

Sheridan will not be released on bond.

Prosecutors said Braking Point billed Medicaid for services that weren’t provided, weren’t medically necessary, lacked proper documentation or had other issues that made them ineligible for reimbursement.

The other defendants — Dr. Thomas Bailey, Dr. Arthur Smith, Kortney Gherardi, Lisa Pertee and Sheridan’s ex-wife, Jennifer — also pleaded guilty to their roles in the case.

They will all be sentenced in January.