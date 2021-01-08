Former Ohio congressman holds town hall about state’s future

The town hall titled, "It's Time to Plan for Ohio's Economic Future," is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Former 16th District Congressman Jim Renacci hosted a town hall meeting Thursday to discuss Ohio’s economic future.

He talked about three main issues in Ohio. Two have to do with money. He cited a study from Akron and Ball State University saying that Ohio is falling behind.

“Our problems didn’t just occur this week. They didn’t occur this year. They didn’t occur last year. we’ve had problems that have continued for the last 25 years and even more the last decade,” Renacci said.

He says Ohio spends too much. He showed a graphic that compared the state’s spending in comparison to the population. Ohio spent $75.5 billion dollars in 2019. Similar size states like Georgia, North Carolina and Michigan spend over $25 million less.

He citesd pay raises for state directors and the lieutenant governor. Renacci also says Ohio taxes are too much.

“Our state budget is bloated, but it’s bloated in many cases because of cases this,” he said. “If we’re going to compete, we have to look at our tax system. Some of the things in our tax system that are very disturbing is that we have taxes that make no sense.”

One of these is the Commercial Activity Tax or CAT tax. It’s a tax on the privilege of doing business in Ohio. It’s for businesses that gross $150,000 per year.

“If you made $10 million in revenue and spent $11 million and lost $1 million, you’re still taxed by the state of Ohio,” Renacci said.

Renacci also says too many people are leaving Ohio. Businesses are hiring fewer people and moving more towards computerization.

“What do you think the first thing they do? They’ve got taxes. They’ve got expenditures, and they try to figure out a way to do the exact same thing with less money,” Renacci said.

Renacci would not say if he is considering a run for governor in 2 years, however, WKBN tv 27 has received emails about donations to Renacci and he has a website set up, which could hint at a potential run for governor.