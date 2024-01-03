WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Warren police officer pleaded guilty to charges against him in court Wednesday, but he won’t go to jail if he completes an intervention program.

Jeffrey Hoolihan pleaded guilty to obstructing official business, two counts of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, and he was found guilty of OVI in connection to a July incident with Niles police.

Hoolihan will have to complete an intervention program for the first three counts against him to be dismissed, according to the court.

He will be on probation for one year and his license is suspended for six months. He also has to pay a $500 fine, get OVI plates, and have an ignition interlock installed on his vehicle.

Investigators say officers were alerted that Hoolihan wanted to “take on the whole neighborhood” during that July incident and that he took off in his truck with a gun, according to 911 calls at the time.

Police say Hoolihan led them on a short chase and they had to use spike strips to stop him. Officers say Hoolihan did not comply with several commands and he was shot twice with bean bag rounds.