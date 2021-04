The building has been vacant since the 1990s when the newspaper closed

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A vacant building in Niles is expected to be demolished.

The old Niles Daily Times building is nearly 100 years old and has been vacant since the 1990s when the newspaper closed.

Trumbull County and the city of Niles will partner on the demolition. City council and commissioners still have to approve it.

The building could be gone as soon as July.

The mayor of Niles said the plan is to turn the area into public parking as part of their downtown revitalization efforts.