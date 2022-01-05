Former NFL pass rusher from Warren passes away

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN)- The NFL announced Tuesday that former defensive end Ross Browner passed away Tuesday from COVID-19 complications.

According to the Cincinnati Bengals website, Browner, 67, of Warren was recruited by Bengals coach Paul Brown while he was in high school at Western Reserve.

Browner played college football at the University of Notre Dame. When he played in Super Bowl XVI in 1982 against the San Francisco 49ers, he sacked his college teammate Joe Montana.

Browner also played for the Green Bay Packers during the 1987 season.

Browner’s son, Max Starks won two Super Bowls with the Steelers.