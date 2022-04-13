CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A former doctor at Mercy Health who is already in the Mahoning County Jail on a $50,000 bond for three first-degree misdemeanors awaits an arraignment Thursday in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman on a felony terroristic threat charge.

Ali Kooshkabadi, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in county court in Canfield on two first-degree misdemeanor counts of aggravated menacing and another first-degree misdemeanor count of violating a protection order.

Judge Molly Johnson set bond at $50,000, which is an unusually high bond for a first-degree misdemeanor, even three of them. The maximum jail term for a first-degree misdemeanor is six months.

The charges were filed by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office in connection with an incident April 1, a copy of a criminal complaint in the case file said. He is accused of threatening two people. The protection order charge does not list a victim.

A police report was unavailable in the file, and the sheriff’s office refused a request to release a report.

Boardman police also refused to release a report on the circumstances surrounding Kooshkabadi’s charge there, which is a third-degree felony. A criminal complaint in that case file is also vaguely worded and only says that Kooshkabadi is accused of making a terroristic threat April 2.

A report dated April 3, when police had contact with Kooshkabadi, was released by police. In that report, Kooshkabadi was pulled over about 12:55 p.m. April 3 after officers received reports of erratic driving at Market Street and U.S. 224. As police were talking to a witness, a car matching the description of the one police were looking for pulled into a Youngstown-Poland Road store, and Kooshkabadi was driving, reports said.

That report noted that Kooshkabadi denied driving erratically and also denied acting strangely, however, he was described as being “manic,” and he told police he is bipolar and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder because he has been a neurosurgeon for 12 years.

Kooshkabadi told the officers he would pay more attention to his driving in the future, the report said.

That report also noted that Kooshkabadi was listed as a suspect in a menacing report filed April 2 by employees of a Boardman township gun shop because reports said he threatened employees when he tried to buy a gun. He claimed he became upset because the employees called him racial names, the report said.

WKBN has requested a copy of the April 2 report, but police have refused to release that report.

It is not clear where Kooshkabadi was between his interaction with police April 3 and when he was booked into the jail Tuesday.

Kooshkabadi has not been employed by Mercy Health since they let him go April 1. The hospital declined to say why he was being let go, only saying that further information can be provided by law enforcement.