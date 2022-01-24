Former Mercer County official fighting sex charge

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A one-time member of Mercer County’s Drug Task Force is now fighting prostitution charges against him.

William Brown, of Greenville, was in Columbiana County Municipal Court Monday.

In late November, he was arrested by police in East Palestine and agents with the valley’s Human Trafficking Task Force. At the time, police say he had responded to an online ad soliciting sex. When he showed up in his state-issued car, agents were there to meet him.

Although he initially plead no contest, he has since hired a lawyer and last week was allowed to withdraw his plea.

He’ll be back in court again in March.

