Former Mercer County district attorney disbarred

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Former Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson Jr. will be disbarred, according to officials.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court Disciplinary Board moved to disbar Karson on Thursday, which would become effective on June 19.

Karson was sentenced in March. He was found guilty of misusing his position to intervene in criminal and traffic cases.

Prosecutors said it involved a woman he was in a relationship with.

Karson can apply for re-admissions to the state bar in five years.