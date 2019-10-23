Former managers of North Jackson plant sentenced on charges surrounding worker’s death

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WYTV) – Two former managers at a manufacturing plant in North Jackson have been sentenced for what authorities say was an attempt to cover up circumstances surrounding a worker’s 2012 death.

Paul Love, former safety coordinator at Extrudex Aluminum, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to three months’ home confinement and was ordered to pay a fine of $1,100.

The Lake Milton man previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Former plant manager Brian Carder, of Stow, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct justice. Prosecutors said he and Love tried to cover up details of an accident that killed 21-year-old John Tomlin, a worker.

Carder was sentenced last week to three years of probation with weekend only confinement for the first five months. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $20,100.