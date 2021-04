Clarence Smith was also the CEO of Compco Industries for many years

(WKBN) – The person who was chair of the Mahoning County Republican Party three times has died.

Clarence Smith stepped down from that post in 2010.

He was also the CEO of Compco Industries for many years, and his donations to Youngstown State University led to the creation of the Clarence Smith Mineral Museum on campus.

Clarence Smith was 92 years old.