LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns has sold the last of his reaming stock in the company.

According to a report by Bloomberg and an SEC filing, Burns sold 591,752 of his remaining stock on June 16 at $4.99 a share.

Burns resigned as CEO of the company in 2021. He has been unloading his stock over the last couple of months. According to the SEC filing, he sold 581,000 shares on May 23, 2023, at an average price of $0.27 per share; on May 24, 2023, following a reverse stock split, Burns sold 200,000 shares for an average of $3.74 per share; and then on June 16, 2023, he sold 591,752 shares at $4.99 per share.

Burns holds 0% stock in the company, according to the SEC filing.

This comes as Lordstown Motors announced early this month that it has plans to sue Foxconn for not fulfilling part of their agreement.

LMC and Foxconn had a dispute over whether an April 19 Nasdaq letter regarding the Bid Price Requirement caused a failure of a condition in closing Foxconn’s purchase of approximately 10% of the company’s Class A common stock for $47.3 million.