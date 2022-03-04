LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Former CEO of Lordstown Motors Corp Steve Burns sold more of the stock he owns in the electric-vehicle startup.

According to the Salem News, Burns sold 2.5 million shares, his second large sell-off this week and third since November.

A document filed with the SEC shows Burns sold his common stock shares in multiple transactions Wednesday and more than 5 million shares last Monday (5.2 million).

Burns still owns more than 35 million shares, or about 18% of the company.

It became public this week that GM sold its approximately 5% stake in Lordstown Motors.