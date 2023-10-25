YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Youngstown State University police chief was honored Wednesday by Ohio Attorney General David Yost.

Retired YSU police chief John Gocala Sr. was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 Law Enforcement Conference in Columbus.

The yearly gathering brings law enforcement officials from across the state to the conference where they hear keynote speakers, gather new crime-fighting information and attend workshops.

Gocala retired from the YSU Police Department in 2012.