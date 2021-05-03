Former Liberty superintendent faces felony charges, accused of placing hidden recording device

According to prosecutors, the alleged incident happened over a two-week period in April of 2018

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Liberty Schools superintendent is facing felony charges.

A Trumbull County Grand Jury returned an 11 count indictment against Joseph Nohra.

Nohra faces six counts of interception of a wire, oral or electronic communications, felonies of the fourth degree, as well as first-degree misdemeanors of interfering with civil rights.

Nohra is accused of having a video surveillance camera installed above an employee’s desk inside of a carbon monoxide detector and recording private conversations.

According to prosecutors, the alleged incident happened over a two-week period in April of 2018 and didn’t involve students or children.

Prosecutors said the Special Investigations Unit of the Ohio Auditor of State started looking into the case at Liberty Schools in March of 2019.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prosecutors say the investigation moved at a slower pace to follow health and safety guidelines.

Nohra resigned from the Liberty school district in June of last year. He said his reasons for leaving included a better work-life balance, his health and new work challenges outside of education.

