Former Liberty firefighter, wife plead not guilty to drug charges connected to overdose death

An internal investigation said several Liberty Township firefighters were using and trading drugs on the job

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Liberty fire lieutenant and his wife both pleaded not guilty on drug charges at an arraignment Friday.

On Thursday, law enforcement arrested Joshua Cleland, who is charged with drug possession.

His wife, Hayleh Omar was also arrested and charged with both misdemeanor and felony complicity charges.

The charges came after a criminal investigation following an internal investigation into the April overdose death of Liberty firefighter John Beard. An internal investigation said several firefighters, including Cleland, were using and trading drugs on the job.

“We had a lot of different pieces of evidence that we had to go through, and we had records we needed to go through and ultimately, this is a result of the investigation that we conducted,” said Sgt. Larry McLaughlin.

Cleland’s bond was set at $15,000 and Omar’s bond was set at $7,500. Both will be placed under electronically monitored house arrest as a condition of posting bond.