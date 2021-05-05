Former Liberty firefighter indicted on drug charges

Joshua Cleland resigned his position with the fire department

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull grand jury Wednesday returned a three-count indictment against a former Liberty firefighter.

Joshua Cleland, 42, is charged with aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence and possession of drugs.

The charges came following a criminal investigation and an internal investigation of Liberty firefighter John Beard’s overdose death on April 12, 2020

As part of the following criminal investigation, officers searched Cleland’s home on Warner Road in Vienna. Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force commander Larry McLaughlin said inside, investigators found multiple guns and other illicit items.