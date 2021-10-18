Former lead guitarist for KISS schedules Warren performance

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ace Frehley, the former original lead guitarist of KISS, is coming to Warren.

Frehley is scheduled for a March 31, 2022, performance at Robins Theatre. The show begins at 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m.

Frehley is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and founding member of KISS. His 2014 release “Space Invader” was the only post-KISS solo album to crack the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top 200 albums chart, and his acclaimed 2011 autobiography “No Regrets” went on to become a New York Times bestseller.

Frehley’s album, “Origins II,” was released in 2020 and featured guests Robin Zander (Cheap Trick) and Lita Ford. He is best known for his solo hit “New York Groove” and “Into the Night.”

Tickets are on sale now at www.robinstheatre.com and at the Robins Theatre Box Office at 160 E. Market St., Warren, Ohio. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.