Former lawmaker, military pilot reflects on Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Air traffic is again flying in and out of the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, a day after we all saw those images of people desperately trying to leave the country ahead of a takeover by the Taliban.

As Taliban leaders promised to involve women in the country’s government, foreign troops, including thousands of American Marines continue to guard the airport as evacuation flights continue.

In the meantime, former valley Congressman and Air Force Colonel John Boccieri SAYS the 20-year war in Afghanistan lasted far longer than it should have.

“These endless wars that cost, not only the treasurers or our country — the sons and daughters of America–the billions of dollars investment, trillions of dollars in this case in Afghanistan, have got to have some sort of time horizon, some end,” Boccieri said.

Boccieri flew a number of missions in both Afghanistan and Iraq. He says while he believes the Biden Administration should have done a better job planning its troop pull-out, he agrees with the president’s decision to leave.