Former Jackson Twp. treasurer free on bond after theft charges

JACKSON TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – The former secretary/treasurer for Jackson Township in Mercer County is free on bond now after appearing in court Thursday morning.

Linda Baun, 71, is facing charges of theft, fraud and tampering with records.

Pennsylvania State Police say she used the township’s ATM card to embezzle more than $170,000 over the last eight or nine years, spending much of that on personal items for herself and others.

She was removed from her position earlier this year after township supervisors became suspicious of local financial records.

Baun is due back in court again in July.