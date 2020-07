Linda Baun is accused of using the township's ATM card to embezzle more than $170,000

JACKSON TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – The former secretary/treasurer of Mercer County’s Jackson Township will face criminal charges in court.

A district judge ordered Linda Baun’s case to be “held for court.”

She has been free on bond since May 21.

Baun is accused of using the township’s ATM card to embezzle more than $170,000, then trying to conceal the theft.

Prosecutors believe they can prove she spent much of that money on herself.