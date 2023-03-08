PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired infielder Mark Mathias in a trade with the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

Texas receives a player to be named later in the deal.

The 28-year old Mathias was originally selected in the third round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Indians.

In 2015, he appeared in 67 games with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, batting .282 with 2 home runs and 32 RBI’s.

In 2019 he was traded by Cleveland to Milwaukee in exchange for the late Andres Melendez.

He made his Major League debut in 2020 with Milwaukee, and appeared in a total of 22 games with the Brewers over two seasons.

In 2022, Mathias was traded to Texas and appeared in 24 games for the Rangers last season.

In 46 MLB games, Mathias is batting .256 with 6 homers and 24 RBI’s.