PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Guardians’ outfielder Oscar Mercado was claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.

He was designated for assignment by Cleveland last week.

Mercado has played the last four seasons in Cleveland. During that span, he hit .235 with 26 home runs and 95 runs batted in. In 49 games this season, Mercado was hitting just .202.

That was the lowest average among Guardians’ outfielders at the time of the transaction.

Mercado was originally acquired by Cleveland from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline in 2018.