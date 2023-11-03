LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – New details about the tentative contract agreement between General Motors and the United Auto Workers.

The Detroit News is reporting that former GM Lordstown workers who moved to other plants when Lordstown closed will have the chance to return to the Valley.

They say those employees can apply to transfer to the Ultium Cells battery plant.

The paper is saying that workers who transfer will keep their current wages and seniority.

They’ll have a six-month window to apply after the contract is approved