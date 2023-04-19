GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard’s mayor says a former theater the city is looking to buy has been inspected and there were no significant deficiencies.

Girard Mayor Jim Melfi wants council to spend $72,900 to buy the former Wellman Theater on West Liberty Street.

Some council members were concerned about the stability of the building, but Melfi says the Trumbull County Building Inspector examined it and the Wellman “passed with flying colors.”

Girard council will vote on whether to buy the building on Monday.